MTN Ghana profits jump amid Covid-19 demand The company reported after-tax profit growth of 38.4% for the year to end-December 2020

MTN Ghana has reported a profit jump of 38%, driven by Covid-19, which has boosted demand for digital and communications services.

The pandemic and its lockdowns have heightened the need for reliable and resilient data and digital services, the group said. This put pressure on network infrastructure, prompting the telecoms provider to roll out additional sites to improve coverage...