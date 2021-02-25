MTN Ghana profits jump amid Covid-19 demand
The company reported after-tax profit growth of 38.4% for the year to end-December 2020
25 February 2021 - 17:28
MTN Ghana has reported a profit jump of 38%, driven by Covid-19, which has boosted demand for digital and communications services.
The pandemic and its lockdowns have heightened the need for reliable and resilient data and digital services, the group said. This put pressure on network infrastructure, prompting the telecoms provider to roll out additional sites to improve coverage...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now