Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN to sell stake in Belgium telecoms operator for R1.8bn BL PREMIUM

MTN has agreed to sell its stake in a Belgian telecoms operator for R1.8bn, as part of an effort to reduce debt and focus on its business in Africa.

The sale is part of the group’s asset restructuring programme, launched in March 2019, which aims to reduce debt, simplify the group’s portfolio, reduce risk, improve returns and realise capital of at least a further R25bn over three to five years...