MTN chases underserved internet market with AirFibre

MTN’s internet service provider (ISP) unit is going after urban, township and rural communities to bring fibre-quality connectivity with a new service, joining some of its competitors looking to capitalise on areas of the country that lack high-speed fibre infrastructure.

Rural internet connectivity, or that of areas outside big centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban, remains a sore point in SA...