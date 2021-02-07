MTN chases underserved internet market with AirFibre
07 February 2021 - 18:45
MTN’s internet service provider (ISP) unit is going after urban, township and rural communities to bring fibre-quality connectivity with a new service, joining some of its competitors looking to capitalise on areas of the country that lack high-speed fibre infrastructure.
Rural internet connectivity, or that of areas outside big centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban, remains a sore point in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now