Sipho Maseko's blueprint for Telkom pays off Stock soars as SA's third-largest mobile network operator reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business

Shares in Telkom shot up more than 10% on Monday as investors cheered a trading update that indicated CEO Sipho Maseko’s strategy is paying off.

The partially state-owned company is reinventing itself from a fixed-line operator into a modern mobile-led business in the lucrative market dominated by Vodacom and MTN as part of the growth blueprint mapped out by Maseko...