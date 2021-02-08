Sipho Maseko’s blueprint for Telkom pays off
Stock soars as SA's third-largest mobile network operator reports 41% rise in sales from its cellular business
08 February 2021 - 08:10
UPDATED 08 February 2021 - 23:08
Shares in Telkom shot up more than 10% on Monday as investors cheered a trading update that indicated CEO Sipho Maseko’s strategy is paying off.
The partially state-owned company is reinventing itself from a fixed-line operator into a modern mobile-led business in the lucrative market dominated by Vodacom and MTN as part of the growth blueprint mapped out by Maseko...
