WATCH: Forus launches digital asset exchange
Forus CEO Sonny Fisher talks to Business Day TV about the company’s new digital asset exchange
02 February 2021 - 08:27
Forus has launched its digital asset exchange and the company says this is the next step in positioning itself as the leading edge of the fourth industrial revolution as it bridges the gap between the old economy and the new.
Business Day TV spoke to Forus CEO Sonny Fisher for more detail.
Forus CEO Sonny Fisher talks to Business Day TV about the firm's new digital asset exchange
