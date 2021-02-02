Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: ​Forus launches digital asset exchange

Forus CEO Sonny Fisher talks to Business Day TV about the company’s new digital asset exchange

02 February 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Forus has launched its digital asset exchange and the company says this is the next step in positioning itself as the leading edge of the fourth industrial revolution as it bridges the gap between the old economy and the new.

Business Day TV spoke to Forus CEO Sonny Fisher for more detail.

Forus CEO Sonny Fisher talks to Business Day TV about the firm's new digital asset exchange

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Could Port Elizabeth become the first cashless city in Africa?

The Forus Foundation has developed a digital exchange platform called CoegaX, used for procurement, financing and capital formation
Money
1 year ago

Why the JSE is hesitant about Sygnia’s crypto fund

JSE turns down Sygnia’s attempt to list a cryptocurrency fund as it grapples with the future of digital currencies
News & Fox
2 years ago

White River may resort to toothy bad-mouthing

The Brett Crawford runner has a clear chance of taking top honours at the Guineas, but should come with a warning
Sport
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sasol on track to avoid a rights issue
Companies / Energy
2.
Estate agents to take legal action against ...
Companies / Property
3.
Bank Zero ready to rock ’n roll in a ‘matter of ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Reddit army ‘biowar’ sends BioCryst up 36%
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Liquid Telecom doubles down on cloud business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.