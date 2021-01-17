Companies / Telecoms & Technology Curbing MultiChoice will hurt SA sport and kill off jobs, CEO tells regulator BL PREMIUM

MultiChoice’s CEO has defended the company’s strong hold in the pay-TV market as competitors accuse it of using its position to make the local sector uncompetitive.

This past week the Independent Communication Authority of SA (Icasa), which regulates broadcasters and telecoms operators, heard arguments from industry players as part of its investigation into the competitiveness of subscription television services in SA. After issuing five pay-TV licences from 2007 and having only three of those holders launch services since then, Icasa launched a probe in 2016 into the state of competition in the sector...