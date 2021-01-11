Icasa going ahead with spectrum auction, defying Telkom court case
11 January 2021 - 19:55
SA’s telecommunications regulator says it plans to move forward the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction as Telkom withdraws a part of its court application to halt the process.
Telkom lodged a case with the high court in December, seeking to stop the spectrum allocation process until the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) fixed issues it said were flawed. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now