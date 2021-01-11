Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa going ahead with spectrum auction, defying Telkom court case BL PREMIUM

SA’s telecommunications regulator says it plans to move forward the upcoming radio frequency spectrum auction as Telkom withdraws a part of its court application to halt the process.

Telkom lodged a case with the high court in December, seeking to stop the spectrum allocation process until the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) fixed issues it said were flawed. ..