Apple suspends supplier in India after workers riot

Insiders say Taiwanese supplier’s rapid hiring and expansion in India stretched its systems

20 December 2020 - 19:26 Divya Patil, Debby Wu and Ganesh Nagarajan
Broken windows can be seen at a facility run by Wistron, a Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple, in Narsapura, India, December 14 2020. Picture: REUTERS
Tech giant Apple is placing a supplier in India on probation after lapses in labour practices led to rioting, and will hold off giving new orders to Wistron until the problems are fixed.

Preliminary investigations showed the Taiwanese company, the first Apple supplier to produce iPhones in India, failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which led to payment delays for some workers in October and November, Apple said in a statement at the weekend.

Earlier in December, Wistron workers at a plant in Narasapura near Bengaluru rioted over unpaid wages, with many arrested for violence and vandalism. They damaged property and looted thousands of iPhones and laptops, according to local media.

People with knowledge of the matter said Wistron’s rapid hiring and expansion in India stretched the company’s systems and sapped the bandwidth of its management team, as well as its human resources department.

“Wistron has taken disciplinary action and is restructuring their recruitment and payroll teams in Narasapura,” Apple said. “We have placed Wistron on probation and they will not receive any new business from Apple before they complete corrective actions. Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their progress.”

Wistron said it removed the vice-president who was overseeing operations in India, and has started a telephone hotline for workers to voice their concerns anonymously.

“This is a new facility and we recognise that we made mistakes as we expanded,” the Taiwanese company said in a statement. “We are deeply committed to our business and employees in India. We are working diligently on corrective actions to ensure this does not happen again.”

Apple and its suppliers had been criticised in the past for allowing poor labour conditions in China. In November, Apple suspended new business with Wistron’s larger rival, Pegatron, after discovering labour violations at a student workers’ programme, taking strong action to clean up a Chinese-based production chain accused of worker abuse.

Bloomberg

Riot-hit Indian Apple supplier bit off more than it could chew

Wistron workers went on the rampage over unpaid salaries amid allegations of weak human resources systems
2 days ago

Makers of phones and laptops worry as chip shortage delays factories

Bulk-buying by Huawei, a fire at a chip plant in Japan, Covid-19 lockdowns in Southeast Asia, and a strike in France have caused the shortages
3 days ago

Apple's expansion in India hit by riots at Taiwan-owned factory

Workers stormed a Wistron facility, looting iPhones and laptops as India pushes for its own manufacturing base
5 days ago

