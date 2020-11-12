MultiChoice grows subscribers while managing lower ad revenue

MultiChoice has reported a 41% rise in earnings for the half year to September, benefiting from increased entertainment demand during lockdown, while suffering the effects of reduced advertising revenues.

The Pay TV operator added 1.2-million customers during the period, crossing the 20-million mark for the first time to 20.1-million. The subscriber base is split between 11.4-million households (57%) in the Rest of Africa and 8.7-million (43%) in SA.

Initial market reaction was muted as shares in MultiChoice were marginally higher, up 0.19%, in afternoon trade at R125.15

Group revenue increased 2% to R26.1bn, as subscription revenues of R22.2bn increased 5% year on year.

The group, which has attracted the attention of French broadcasting group (and now its second largest shareholder) Canal+, said on Thursday that revenue generation was negatively affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic in two main areas. First, advertising revenue declined by R600m, mainly due to a lack of sport advertising and a generally softer advertising market as a result of lower economic activity.

“This has, however, returned to nearly pre-Covid-19 levels in the months of August and September,” MultiChoice said.

MultiChoice also battled with commercial subscriptions, which were R300m lower than in the prior period as hotels, restaurants and other commercial customers were largely closed during lockdown. Although business in the hospitality industry has resumed in recent months, the group expects this to take some time to fully normalise.

Core headline earnings were up 41% at R2.7bn versus the previous comparable period.

The group said the increased consumer demand for video entertainment services and an easing of electricity shortages in Southern Africa were offset by rising consumer pressure in many markets.

MultiChoice has continued its strategy of investing in local content. The group said it produced 1,870 additional hours on content, despite disruptions caused by strict lockdown measures earlier in 2020.

No dividend was declared for the period.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za