Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice grows subscribers while managing lower ad revenue

The group added 1.2-million customers during the period, crossing the 20-million mark for the first time

12 November 2020 - 15:58 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

MultiChoice has reported a 41% rise in earnings for the half year to September, benefiting from increased entertainment demand during lockdown, while suffering the effects of reduced advertising revenues.

The Pay TV operator added 1.2-million customers during the period, crossing the 20-million mark for the first time to 20.1-million. The subscriber base is split between 11.4-million households (57%) in the Rest of Africa and 8.7-million (43%) in SA.

Initial market reaction was muted as shares in MultiChoice were marginally higher, up 0.19%, in afternoon trade at R125.15

Group revenue increased 2% to R26.1bn, as subscription revenues of R22.2bn increased 5% year on year.

The group, which has attracted the attention of French broadcasting group (and now its second largest shareholder) Canal+, said on Thursday that revenue generation was negatively affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic in two main areas. First, advertising revenue declined by R600m, mainly due to a lack of sport advertising and a generally softer advertising market as a result of lower economic activity.

“This has, however, returned to nearly pre-Covid-19 levels in the months of August and September,” MultiChoice said.

MultiChoice also battled with commercial subscriptions, which were R300m lower than in the prior period as hotels, restaurants and other commercial customers were largely closed during lockdown. Although business in the hospitality industry has resumed in recent months, the group expects this to take some time to fully normalise.

Core headline earnings were up 41% at R2.7bn versus the previous comparable period.

The group said the increased consumer demand for video entertainment services and an easing of electricity shortages in Southern Africa were offset by rising consumer pressure in many markets.

MultiChoice has continued its strategy of investing in local content. The group said it produced 1,870 additional hours on content, despite disruptions caused by strict lockdown measures earlier in 2020.

No dividend was declared for the period.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Canal+ doubles its stake in MultiChoice to become second-largest shareholder

French group’s investment is now worth R7.2bn
Companies
2 weeks ago

SABC partners with Telkom in new streaming service venture

Public broadcaster and Telkom enter a five-year agreement for an online streaming channel known as TelkomONE
National
2 days ago

Monsooq launches time-based streaming in SA with eye on Africa

Mondia owned platform to challenge dominant format before moving to Egypt, Nigeria, Tunisia and Kenya
Companies
20 hours ago

Telkom-SABC video streaming deal makes sense

But can free-to-air television challenge MultiChoice’s DStv Now and Showmax or Netflix?
Companies
2 days ago

A dominant Canal+ stake in MultiChoice would be win-win

With the backing of a global player such as Canal+, MultiChoice may have room to grow outside of Africa
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Soon you may be able to work and live in Sandton
Companies
2.
Investing in small-caps is the key to unearthing ...
Companies
3.
Tsogo Sun Hotels may have to cut jobs due to slow ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Covid uncertainty mutes Investec private bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Telkom eyeing investors for its masts and towers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.