Winners of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020 announced

On November 12 2020, BCX announced the winners of the BCX Digital Innovation Awards 2020. The announcement was made at the prestigious Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards via live stream.

BCX is a proud sponsor of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards for the second year.

In 2019, BCX established the Digital Innovation Awards to recognise digital innovation excellence in SA, focusing on corporates and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

In 2020, 28 shortlisted candidates pitched in front of five judges to achieve the title of Digital Innovation Award Champion in their respective categories.

“Along with a lot of uncertainty and disruption 2020 also represented a year in which businesses and industry had to innovate and think outside of the proverbial box,” said Jonas Bogoshi, BCX CEO.

“To ensure renewed or sustained value for customers, a lot of businesses had to reinvent their processes and, in some instances, their business model. It’s under these circumstances that this year’s winners were picked. It’s also important to note that not only was the environment challenging but so was the competition mounted by this year’s entrants,”.

One of the main criteria that judges were looking for in the winners was for innovations that had achieved remarkable results, met set targets and where possible, were able to have an impact on the lives of South Africans.

This year’s winners are ...

The 2020 Digital Innovation Award: SME category





3rd place: FinChatBot

FinChatBot is a FinTech Startup, founded in Cape Town. It was co-founded by two passionate French Entrepreneurs, Antoine & Romain to help financial service providers acquire & retain customers using AI-powered conversations.

2nd place: Ozow Revolution

A drive toward digital inclusion for all, Ozow Revolution makes digital payments available to everyone and create greater opportunity to participate in the digital economy.

Winner: Bottles App

Bottles, a start-up app providing on-demand alcohol delivery, partnered with grocery store giant Pick ‘n Pay mid-2018. The partnership helped Bottles scale their app across SA, delivering for more than 50 Pick ‘n Pay Liquor stores nationwide. The company leveraged their existing partnership and infrastructure to pivot their business to enable it to deliver grocery and essential goods during lockdown. The app is now partnering with more than 90 Pick n Pay stores and helping deliver groceries in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth.

The 2020 Digital Innovation Award: Corporate category





3rd place: Old Mutual Wealth

Enabling real-time holistic financial planning conversations and trade-offs through digital capabilities. How might we simplify complex financial planning for clients through the use of in-house technology and state-of-the-art financial planning tools that are responsive and can easily demonstrate the value of the financial planner, whilst creating better investment outcomes for clients and meeting all of the compliance needs of the financial planner.

2nd place: Netcare VirtualCare

Netcare VirtualCare is a new Telehealth platform for virtual doctor consults offering patients greater choice, safety and easier access to quality healthcare. A doctor consultation no longer requires a patient to travel to a consulting room or hospital to receive the required care. It is a convenient, technology powered platform for accessing healthcare.

Winner: Checkers Sixty60

The innovative mobile grocery delivery app allows a customer to shop in as little as 60 seconds and get their groceries delivered within 60 minutes.

“Congratulations to the winners and the runners up. We hope to see them rise in size and influence, as well as in the impact their companies make not only in the country but at a global level,” said Bogoshi.

For more awards detail visit the website.

This article was paid for by BCX.