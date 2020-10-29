Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN goes head to head with Cell C Mobile virtual network operator partners that have signed up for its service to be announced next month BL PREMIUM

MTN has opened its network infrastructure to companies that want to provide mobile data and voice services in a move that will pit it against Cell C, which is the leader in that market.

Companies such as FNB, Standard Bank, Virgin Mobile and Mr Price are roaming on Cell C to provide data and services to customers as a value add to their existing offerings. These companies are described as mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) — they do not own infrastructure but lease capacity from mobile network operators.