Datatec holds onto interim dividend but expects benefits from Covid-19

Technology group Datatec, which operates in more than 50 countries, has opted to hold onto its interim dividend due to a muted earnings performance, but is upbeat regarding demand for ICT services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group revenue fell 1% to $2.03bn (R33bn) in the group's half-year to end-August, while earnings, before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) — a measure of operational profitability — fell 13% to $60.7m

The prior comparative period had included a $14m tax credit for Logicalis Brazil.

Datatec’s Westcon business, which offers services including networking and security, saw revenue rise 4% to $1.3bn to end-August.

There had been strong demand for networked cloud computing, remote access solutions for home working and virtual office environments, the group said.

Logicalis, which also provides services such as networking, saw revenue fall 10% to $700.2m, largely due to adverse currency effects in Latin America. Excluding currency effects, revenue for this business fell 1.9%.

Given the earnings performance, the group has opted not to pay an interim dividend. The group had not paid an interim dividend previously, although it had paid a $15.4m special dividend following the disposal of one of its businesses.

A final full-year dividend will be considered at year-end based on the full year results and the economic outlook at that time, the group said.

Although some delays and supply disruptions were experienced, especially in countries with highly restrictive lockdowns, the business operations coped very well and performed ahead of the expectations set at the start of 2020, the statement reads.

“Datatec showed great resilience during a period of unprecedented Covid-19-related disruptions,” said CEO Jens Montanana.

“Our divisions provide many of the products and services required to support a remote IT networked based way of doing business, an increasing trend that we see continuing well beyond the current pandemic,” Montanana said.

In morning trade on Thursday, Datatec’s share was down 1.17% to R21.91, having fallen just over a third so far in 2020.

