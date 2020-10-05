Groupe Canal+ takes 6.5% stake in MultiChoice
The share price of Africa's largest pay-TV operator was on track for its best day in almost four months on Monday morning
05 October 2020 - 10:23
French broadcasting giant Group Canal+ has taken a 6.5% stake in MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, whose share price was set for its best day in almost four months on Monday.
The stake was worth R3.2bn on Monday morning, and MultiChoice’s share price was up 7.89% to R110.57 in early trade, on track for its best day since June 10.
“As a publicly held company, MultiChoice regularly engages with its strategic partners and maintains an open dialogue with the investment community,” the company said in a statement.
“The group’s policy is not to comment on its individual shareholders nor on its interactions with them,” the statement read.
MultiChoice’s share has fallen about 5% so far in 2020.
