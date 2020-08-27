MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in dividends

MultiChoice will pay a R1.5bn dividend to its Phuthuma Nathi empowerment scheme following the approval of dividends at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Since the start of the scheme in 2006, Phuthuma Nathi shareholders have received dividends every year, with the total paid out to date, including the current year, at R13.4bn.

MultiChoice SA chair Imtiaz Patel said: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we’re delighted to declare a dividend.

“With more than 80,000 shareholders from all walks of life, we’re proud of our truly broad-based BEE scheme,” he said.

