Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in dividends

27 August 2020 - 10:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

MultiChoice will pay a R1.5bn dividend to its Phuthuma Nathi empowerment scheme following the approval of dividends at the group’s annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Since the start of the scheme in 2006, Phuthuma Nathi shareholders have received dividends every year, with the total paid out to date, including the current year, at R13.4bn. 

MultiChoice SA chair Imtiaz Patel said: “Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we’re delighted to declare a dividend.

“With more than 80,000 shareholders from all walks of life, we’re proud of our truly broad-based BEE scheme,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MultiChoice to focus on mobile version of Showmax Pro service

More than half the viewing hours of Showmax take place on a mobile device, according to MultiChoice
Companies
1 month ago

MultiChoice launches Showmax Pro in bid to capture streaming subscriber

Showmax Pro will initially be rolled out in Nigeria and Kenya with additional countries to be added within 6 - 8 weeks
Companies
1 month ago

Why MultiChoice is throwing in its lot with Netflix

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: MultiChoice opts to counter the streaming threat with a canny new partnership
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Nedbank counts on better second half
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore ...
Companies / Mining
3.
UK bookmaker Betfred offers up to R925m for ...
Companies
4.
Adcock Ingram and peers call for medicine price ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
DRDGold expects almost sevenfold profit rise as ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MultiChoice to focus on mobile version of Showmax Pro service

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice launches Showmax Pro in bid to capture streaming subscriber

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Investment companies: Missing keys to the lock

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.