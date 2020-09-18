Telkom enters into R870m payment plan with Sars

Telecoms group Telkom has entered into a payment plan with Sars to settle an outstanding R870m liability.

The amount will be paid up to March 2021, the group said, and will be funded out of monthly cash flows.

Telkom said in an update that Covid-19 has had a mixed effect on its businesses, with it mobile business seeing growth in the first half of the year, while there was a significant decline in fixed-line voice revenue.

Mobile data, which contributes approximately 70% of the mobile business, was the main driver due to strong growth in mobile traffic, Telkom said.

“Notwithstanding the challenging trading environment, Telkom liquidity remains resilient with a stable balance sheet,” the group said.

No debt has been raised since March, while management is confident it can release R700m to R1bn in cash for the year through working capital optimisation.

In afternoon trade on Friday, Telkom’s share was down 0.71% to R25.20, having fallen 27.63% so far in 2020. The group had a market capitalisation of R12.88bn.

