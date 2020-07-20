Court rules against Telkom in BEE case
Decision to grant state telecom firm BEE facilitator status judged to be unlawful
20 July 2020 - 20:23
In a victory for technology and telecom operators, Telkom has lost its special status that did not require it to fulfil BEE requirements.
The high court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of Altron and MTN that a decision in 2019 by the department of trade & industry to grant BEE facilitator status to Telkom and its subsidiary BCX was unlawful.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now