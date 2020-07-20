Companies / Telecoms & Technology Court rules against Telkom in BEE case Decision to grant state telecom firm BEE facilitator status judged to be unlawful BL PREMIUM

In a victory for technology and telecom operators, Telkom has lost its special status that did not require it to fulfil BEE requirements.

The high court in Pretoria has ruled in favour of Altron and MTN that a decision in 2019 by the department of trade & industry to grant BEE facilitator status to Telkom and its subsidiary BCX was unlawful.