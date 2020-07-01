The Global Startup Movement
PODCAST | Seed-stage and growth in global tech environment
Join Andrew Berkowitz as he speaks to ecosystem experts about the current investment environment trends as they plan for a post-coronavirus era
In part two of our podcast mini-series we look at the investor perspective of the current state of the global seed and growth stages within the investing environment.
Our two guests today are Sean O’Sullivan the managing general partner at SOSV, a global venture capital firm providing multi-stage investment and investing in 150 companies; and Tien Wong CEO at Opus8, where he provides strategy and fundraising advice to technology companies and investors.
Opus8 organises tech networking events as well as fundraising missions for private equity and venture capital firms to meet overseas limited partners.
On this episode you’ll learn:
How Sean has adapted his global venture capital and accelerator programmes and how to think about approaching the post-Covid-19 era. [6:01]
The difference between navigating market downturns as an entrepreneur with a company of 15 compared to an executive with a company of 2,300 employees. [13:26]
How this is affecting startup valuations and deal flow in the US. [16:05]
This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.