PODCAST | Seed-stage and growth in global tech environment

In part two of our podcast mini-series we look at the investor perspective of the current state of the global seed and growth stages within the investing environment.

Our two guests today are Sean O’Sullivan the managing general partner at SOSV, a global venture capital firm providing multi-stage investment and investing in 150 companies; and Tien Wong CEO at Opus8, where he provides strategy and fundraising advice to technology companies and investors.

Opus8 organises tech networking events as well as fundraising missions for private equity and venture capital firms to meet overseas limited partners.

Join the conversation: