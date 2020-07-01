Companies / Telecoms & Technology

The Global Startup Movement

PODCAST | Seed-stage and growth in global tech environment

Join Andrew Berkowitz as he speaks to ecosystem experts about the current investment environment trends as they plan for a post-coronavirus era

01 July 2020 - 13:37
Picture: UNSPLASH/MICHEILE HENDERSON
Picture: UNSPLASH/MICHEILE HENDERSON

In part two of our podcast mini-series we look at the investor perspective of the current state of the global seed and growth stages within the investing environment.

Our two guests today are Sean O’Sullivan the managing general partner at SOSV, a global venture capital firm providing multi-stage investment and investing in 150 companies; and Tien Wong CEO at Opus8, where he provides strategy and fundraising advice to technology companies and investors.

Opus8 organises tech networking events as well as fundraising missions for private equity and venture capital firms to meet overseas limited partners.

Join the conversation: 

On this episode you’ll learn:

How Sean has adapted his global venture capital and accelerator programmes and how to think about approaching the post-Covid-19 era. [6:01]

The difference between navigating market downturns as an entrepreneur with a company of 15 compared to an executive with a company of 2,300 employees. [13:26]

How this is affecting startup valuations and deal flow in the US. [16:05]

This podcast is brought to you by The Global Startup Movement in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

PODCAST | Global Tech Pulse Check: Who’s growing — Part 1

Andrew Berkowitz finds out how different ecosystems are responding to  Covid-19, and how start-ups are still managing to raise capital
World
1 week ago

PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider founder and investor perspectives

Real-world anecdotes and in-trench insights for entrepreneurs and investors keen on pursuing Ethiopian business opportunities in 2020
Business
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Prosus on the march to food delivery dominance
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Barloworld looks to cut a quarter of its workforce
Companies / Industrials
3.
ArcelorMittal feels the heat from activists at AGM
Companies / Industrials
4.
MTN’s 5G network now a reality in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
There’s never been a better time to invest in ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

MUNDIA KABINGA: Development financing could transform SA after Covid-19

Opinion

STEVE PIPER: Relationships and building trust between clients and advisers more ...

Opinion

BOB VAN DIJK: Data is hard cash in an increasingly digital world

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.