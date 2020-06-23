Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom plans to cash in on its masts and towers The move could be through a listing or a joint venture, CEO Sipho Maseko says BL PREMIUM

As part of efforts to shore up its cash buffers amid economic destruction and to prepare to ramp up investments in the super-fast 5G network, Telkom plans to cash in on its R12bn cellphone masts and towers.

The R13.4bn partially state-owned telecoms operator, which reported a 66% drop in annual earnings, is in the middle of branching out of the declining fixed-line telephone business with heavy investments in its mobile phone unit, which is taking on Vodacom and MTN.