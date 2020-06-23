Telkom plans to cash in on its masts and towers
The move could be through a listing or a joint venture, CEO Sipho Maseko says
23 June 2020 - 05:10
As part of efforts to shore up its cash buffers amid economic destruction and to prepare to ramp up investments in the super-fast 5G network, Telkom plans to cash in on its R12bn cellphone masts and towers.
The R13.4bn partially state-owned telecoms operator, which reported a 66% drop in annual earnings, is in the middle of branching out of the declining fixed-line telephone business with heavy investments in its mobile phone unit, which is taking on Vodacom and MTN.
