News Leader
WATCH: Companies slow to respond to online consumer queries
BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray talks to Business Day TV about the increase in online activity since the lockdown began
07 April 2020 - 20:50
Industries are struggling to respond to consumer queries amid increased online conversations. Across all industries, the rate of response to customer posts that require attention has dropped by 26.6% after 15 March.
Business Day TV caught up with BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray, who completed a survey to show how customer queries, and complaints, have increased online since the lockdown began.