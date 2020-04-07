Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: Companies slow to respond to online consumer queries

BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray talks to Business Day TV about the increase in online activity since the lockdown began

07 April 2020 - 20:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO
Picture: 123RF/YAZAYO

Industries are struggling to respond to consumer queries amid increased online conversations. Across all industries, the rate of response to customer posts that require attention has dropped by 26.6% after 15 March.

Business Day TV caught up with BrandsEye CEO Nic Ray, who completed a survey to show how customer queries, and complaints, have increased online since the lockdown began.

MTN tops survey of online consumers during Covid-19 crisis

Brandseye brand survey says MTN is faring the best among SA's four mobile operators
Companies
5 days ago

How luxury brands are adapting to Covid-19

Luxury brands rely significantly on the spending of Chinese shoppers, who account for one third of global luxury retail sales
News & Insights
6 days ago

Vodacom to keep 139 stores open during lockdown

But Vodacom says customers should only leave their houses to go to the stores to perform critical services that cannot be performed online
Companies
1 week ago

Huge supermarkets make a comeback in UK as online stores are overwhelmed

Ocado had such a spike in orders that it had to suspend both its app and online shop
World
1 week ago

Can you wait 17 days for groceries when shopping online during isolation?

If you are avoiding the shops or are unable to leave your home, it is worth knowing what your online shopping options are
Money
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
3.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Most Telkom retrenchees opt to leave voluntarily
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.