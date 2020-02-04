Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom adds 2-million new subscribers

04 February 2020 - 08:18 karl gernetzky
Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mobile operator Vodacom says its summer rewards campaign helped grow its SA data subscriber base by double digits in its three months to end-December, bringing its total subscriber base to 117-million.

The company connected more than 2-million customers during the quarter, contributing to a 6.6% growth in group revenue to R23.6bn, with data usage in SA surging amid price cuts.

In SA, the company said the distribution of 334-million free awards led to increased customer activity, with contract customers rising 7.8% to 6.1-million relative to the same quarter in 2018.

SA added 484,000 customers, while international operations added 1.7-million.

Vodacom’s summer campaign included the option for users to shake their device in return for prizes.

CEO Shameel Joosub said on Tuesday Vodacom would continue to pursue a price transformation strategy, and would continue to engage with the Competition Commission over the issue of data prices.

In December, the commission recommended that mobile network operators Vodacom and MTN reach agreement within two months with the commission to reduce data prices. This was particularly for monthly bundles, and to address the structure of data pricing, particularly for smaller bundles.

The commission said on Sunday it had extended its two-month deadline by a month.

Joosub said on Tuesday that relative to March 2016 prices, there had been about a 50% decline in effective data prices.

Vodacom said that in the three months to end December, data customers increased 12.5% relative to the prior comparative period, while overall data usage surged 63.2%.

International service revenue grew 9%, with operations outside SA contributing over 40% to group revenue, the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

