WATCH: MTN Zakhele Futhi lists on the JSE

WATCH: Why MTN Zakhele Futhi has listed on the JSE

MTN Zakhele chair Sindisiwe Mabaso-Koyana talks to Business Day TV about transformation

26 November 2019 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS
MTN Zakhele Futhi has listed on the empowerment arm of the JSE. This is the second time that MTN facilitates a listing on this nature.

MTN Zakhele Futhi holds about 77-million shares in MTN, amounting to 4% of MTN’s issued share capital and will be listed for a minimum of five years.

MTN Zakhele chair Sindisiwe Mabaso-Koyana joined Business Day TV to discuss what the listing means for MTN and transformation.

