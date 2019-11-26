WATCH: Why MTN Zakhele Futhi has listed on the JSE

MTN Zakhele Futhi has listed on the empowerment arm of the JSE. This is the second time that MTN facilitates a listing on this nature.

MTN Zakhele Futhi holds about 77-million shares in MTN, amounting to 4% of MTN’s issued share capital and will be listed for a minimum of five years.

MTN Zakhele chair Sindisiwe Mabaso-Koyana joined Business Day TV to discuss what the listing means for MTN and transformation.