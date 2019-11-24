Investors back JSE move to treat Naspers and Prosus as one in capped indices
24 November 2019 - 17:04
For managers of diversified portfolios it is reassuring that a corporate titan can fall without pulling everything else down with it.
This is the reasoning behind calls that Africa’s biggest company by market value, Naspers, and its internet arm, Prosus, be treated as one in the JSE’s capped indices — equity indices that limit the weighting of a single stock to prevent it from exerting disproportionate influence on the index.
