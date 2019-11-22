Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Lower profits in classifieds business weigh on Naspers

But the classifieds segment remains profitable in aggregate, Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos says

22 November 2019 - 16:57 TJ STRYDOM
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers posted a slower rise in half-year earnings on Friday as Tencent’s profit gains were anchored by a slight decline at the online classifieds business.

The Cape Town-based company’s 31% stake in China’s Tencent, one of the world’s largest internet companies, represents the bulk of its value. But Naspers has, in recent years, built up a portfolio of businesses in classifieds, payments and food delivery, which — along with the Tencent stake — it listed as Prosus on Amsterdam’s Euronext bourse in September.

Core headline earnings per share, Naspers’s preferred profit measure, advanced 8% to $3.80 for the six months to end- September, compared with a 10% rise in the previous year. The company reports results in dollars.

The profitability of Naspers and Prosus, in which it holds a 74%-stake, is often difficult to track, as the company keeps investing heavily to get businesses to a competitive size.

“Trading profits in the classifieds business reduced marginally year on year due to our investment in convenient transactions,” Naspers said in a statement accompanying the results.

But the classifieds segment remains profitable in aggregate, CFO Basil Sgourdos said.

“Convenient transactions” is a new model the company is backing in online car sales. It involves holding an inventory of vehicles in markets where buyers and sellers might be apprehensive about meeting each other due to safety concerns, Sgourdos added.

But it was the more established e-commerce businesses and Tencent, thanks to increased profitability, that made the largest contribution, the company said.

Prosus reported its first set of half-year results simultaneously, posting a 20% increase in revenue to $9.9bn and a 7% rise in trading profit to $1.9bn. Prosus’s core headline earnings per ordinary share grew 6% to $1.05.

Besides the stake in Prosus, Naspers also owns SA’s Takealot.com, Media24 and an investment fund called Naspers Foundry.

Naspers shares, up more than 1.5% in earlier trading, pared gains after the announcement to 1.1% at R2,231.

JSE on track for weekly gain on Friday ahead of Naspers results

The US-China trade war has been the dominant theme in global markets this week, while locally the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold as expected
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE could get a boost from Naspers on Tuesday

Tencent is up sharply in Hong Kong, with Asian markets lifted by surprise bank rate cut in China
Markets
3 days ago

Naspers sees significantly lower earnings per share

Prosus expects core headline earnings per share from continuing operations to increase
Companies
3 days ago

Takeaway still undervalues Just Eat, says Prosus

Naspers’s newly listed internet arm is in a bidding war for UK-based online food delivery group
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Stakes are high for Prosus in food delivery business deal

CEO Bob van Dijk is excited about possible acquisition of British food delivery business Just Eat
Opinion
3 days ago

Prosus's online food fight heats up

Takeaway.com CEO dismisses rival's view on merger target
Business
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Takeaway still undervalues Just Eat, says Prosus

Companies / Retail & Consumer

EDITORIAL: Stakes are high for Prosus in food delivery business deal

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.