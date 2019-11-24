Just Eat needs our cash, says Prosus
Prosus has been trading blows with Takeaway.com, an Amsterdam-based online food business that is also a Just Eat suitor
24 November 2019 - 00:13
UK food delivery business Just Eat does need a heavy dose of investment if it is to stop losing ground to rivals Uber Eats and Deliveroo, insists Prosus.
"It is not a thumb-suck, it is based on experience in 40 markets," said Naspers and Prosus CFO Basil Sgourdos. His company launched a £4.9bn (R92.5bn) hostile takeover bid for Just Eat last month.
