Business Just Eat needs our cash, says Prosus Prosus has been trading blows with Takeaway.com, an Amsterdam-based online food business that is also a Just Eat suitor

UK food delivery business Just Eat does need a heavy dose of investment if it is to stop losing ground to rivals Uber Eats and Deliveroo, insists Prosus.

"It is not a thumb-suck, it is based on experience in 40 markets," said Naspers and Prosus CFO Basil Sgourdos. His company launched a £4.9bn (R92.5bn) hostile takeover bid for Just Eat last month.