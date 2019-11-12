News Leader
WATCH: How Vodacom plans to expand M-pesa
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
12 November 2019 - 11:20
Vodacom has bounced back from the one-off hit related to its BEE transaction, largely supported by the group’s international portfolio.
The group plans to expand M-pesa internationally along with its financial services and digital lifestyle businesses in SA.
CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.