WATCH: How Vodacom plans to expand M-pesa

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

12 November 2019 - 11:20 Business Day TV
Shameel Joosub. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Vodacom has bounced back from the one-off hit related to its BEE transaction, largely supported by the group’s international portfolio.

The group plans to expand M-pesa internationally along with its financial services and digital lifestyle businesses in SA.

CEO Shameel Joosub spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results.

