MultiChoice chair Imtiaz Patel to switch to nonexecutive role

MultiChoice, Africa’s biggest pay-TV group, says executive chair Imtiaz Patel will shift to a nonexecutive position from October 2020. Current CEO Calvo Mawela will then assume full executive responsibility, the group said on Tuesday.

Mawela was appointed as CEO in October 2018, replacing Patel, who had shifted to board chair.

Mawela had said on Monday that the group, which runs streaming services Showmax and DStv Now, was focused on further investing in local content in order to take on rivals such as Netflix.

The company had reported core headline earnings rose 24% to R1.9bn in the six months ended September.

Its operations in the rest of Africa, where its television content is beamed in roughly 11-million households, narrowed trading losses by 47% to R800m thanks partly to cost cuts and subscriber fees.

MultiChoice's share price was down 3.58% to R128.65 in morning trade on Tuesday.

