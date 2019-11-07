Companies / Telecoms & Technology MultiChoice expects headline earnings of up to 25% higher The pay-TV operator, despite losing premium subscribers, got a boost from lower depreciation of the rand in the six months to end-September BL PREMIUM

Africa’s largest pay-TV operator MultiChoice received a boost from lower depreciation of the rand in the six months to end-September, helping its core earnings surge by as much as a quarter.

The group, which has battled an exodus of premium subscribers who are choosing to watch online content on streaming platforms such as Netflix, said it expects core headline earnings per share for the period to be between 70c and 88c higher than last year’s 352c, representing a 20% to 25% increase.