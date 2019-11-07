MultiChoice expects headline earnings of up to 25% higher
The pay-TV operator, despite losing premium subscribers, got a boost from lower depreciation of the rand in the six months to end-September
07 November 2019 - 18:34
Africa’s largest pay-TV operator MultiChoice received a boost from lower depreciation of the rand in the six months to end-September, helping its core earnings surge by as much as a quarter.
The group, which has battled an exodus of premium subscribers who are choosing to watch online content on streaming platforms such as Netflix, said it expects core headline earnings per share for the period to be between 70c and 88c higher than last year’s 352c, representing a 20% to 25% increase.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.