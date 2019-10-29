Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Digital detox? Does it come with free Wi-Fi? Gadgets and screens are starting to rule our lives — which in itself is a twisted sort of luxury BL PREMIUM

Are you a digital junkie like me, or part of the clean, green digital detox crowd?

I like to think I can walk away from my laptop, mobile or — most critically — internet connection from time to time, but I can’t remember when I last (willingly) did. Even most long-haul flights now have (free and paid) Wi-Fi options, and if I am feeling too stingy to cough up for those I can just about distract myself with a stream of in-flight movies until I’m connected again, but honestly, it’s hard going.