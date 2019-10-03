Net1 has two months to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements

Net 1 UEPS Technologies said on Thursday that the Nasdaq exchange has given it two months to comply with its listing requirements after it failed to file its full-year financial report for 2019.

The JSE-listed group said it received a “delinquency notification letter” from Nasdaq on Tuesday. However, it said that the notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the company’s stock on the exchange.

The Nasdaq said Net1 must submit the plan by December 2. If accepted, the company may be given another three months to regain its compliance status.