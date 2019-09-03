Datatec expands business in Europe through Logicalis subsidiary

JSE-listed technology firm Datatec has bought two companies in Europe in a move that will further strengthen its operations in the region.

Datatec subsidiary Logicalis bought a 70% interest in Cilnet, a Cisco systems integrator and managed services business in Portugal, and Orange Networks, a Microsoft services business, in Germany.

Datatec CEO Jens Montanana said “both these acquisitions bring additional expertise and experience that will prove valuable to Logicalis’s existing client base in Europe”.

Founded in 2000 and with annual revenue of about €20m (R333.84m), Cilnet designs and integrates networking, data centre and contact centre solutions.

Datatec said the deal increases Logicalis’s Cisco technical expertise for the Iberian region and complements the existing Spanish operation with data centre, collaboration, networking, infrastructure and managed services capabilities.

Logicalis’s German acquisition focuses on Microsoft cloud and managed services, with a wide presence in Germany. The deal will boost Logicalis Germany to Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status and enhances its hybrid cloud offering, Datatec said.

A 36-employee operation, Orange Networks’s annual revenue is about €5m (R83.46m). The business supports its customers’ digitisation projects by providing consulting services, development, deployment and managed services across the Microsoft portfolio.

“Orange Networks’s Microsoft Azure skill sets in the cloud space will provide additional expertise and experience both in Germany and other parts of Europe,” said Montanana.

In recent years, Datatec has seen its fortunes improve. Earlier in 2019, it reported headline earnings of $1.7m for the year to February from a $41.3m loss previously.

At the time, Datatec said even though it had returned to profitability, it would not pay a dividend but rather buy back more of its shares.

It bought back a large chunk of its own shares in the 2019 financial year, saying the share repurchase programme was aimed at returning surplus cash to shareholders.

The technology firm’s share price closed 2.11% up at R34.83 on Tuesday, giving it a R7.39bn market value.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za