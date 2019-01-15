Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec spends R300m on share buybacks

Share buybacks are a major theme in global equity markets, particularly the US

15 January 2019 - 19:18 Nick Hedley
Jens Montanana. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Jens Montanana. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Datatec has spent another R300m on buying back its own shares in recent months, says the information and communications technology group, which has a market capitalisation of R6.6bn.   

Stock buybacks, which sometimes signal a lack of new investment opportunities for the company doing them, are used to consolidate ownership, support the share price and boost financial ratios including earnings per share.

Datatec, which raised $672m by selling certain businesses in its 2018 financial year, has said its share repurchase programme is aimed at returning surplus cash to shareholders.

The company said on Tuesday it had bought back 5% of its shares since its annual general meeting on September 20 2018, at a total cost of about R300m. The shares would be cancelled and delisted.

In the seven months prior to its annual meeting, the company bought back 2.1% of its shares at a cost of $8.1m.

Datatec, headed by Jens Montanana, also said shareholders had approved further buybacks.

Since the company’s share price was rebased in January 2018, when it paid out a special dividend related to asset sales, the stock has lost another 10.9%, closing at R28 on Tuesday.

According to reports, US companies forked out more than $1-trillion for share buybacks in 2018 – a record. That equates to about three-times SA’s GDP.

Technology companies including Facebook increased the size of their buyback programmes through the year, to the ire of some investors who believed they could put that cash to better use.

In SA’s technology segment, Adapt IT also repurchased shares in 2018, while internet giant Naspers has come under pressure from some shareholders to do the same. But the cash-flush group has said better investment opportunities are available. Naspers finance chief Basil Sgourdos told shareholders in 2018 buybacks would probably only result in a short-term gain in the share price.

Also on Tuesday, Reinet Investments said it had spent R52.6m on buybacks last week alone. Under the current programme, the company has spent R515m plus transaction costs.

hedleyn@bdlive.co.za

Datatec doubles earnings, but gains come off a low base

CEO Jens Montanana says that Logicalis performed well in the first half, despite emerging market currency headwinds
Companies
2 months ago

Datatec investors in resounding ′no′ vote against executive pay policy

Shareholders were also unhappy with the tenure of both the company’s nonexecutive directors and external auditors
Companies
3 months ago

Adapt IT buy-back adds fizz to share rally

The stock has lifted from a low of R7.05 at the end of May to reach R9 at the close of trade on Wednesday
Companies
6 months ago

Westcon’s $147m loss hits Datatec earnings

The failed outsourcing prompted Datatec to build its own shared services centres in the Philippines and SA
Companies
8 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brait’s New Look debt-for-equity plan sparks ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Absa wants to win back its retail crown
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom pleads for aid to escape ‘debt trap’
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Warren Buffett shows huge appetite for stocks, including his own
Companies

Tencent buys back shares for second day, but it’s a long road back, says analyst
Companies

How Datatec plans to revive loss-making unit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.