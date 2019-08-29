Investors in the dark over Cell C crisis
Blue Label investors are being drip-fed information, but the company’s biggest bet – Cell C – is technically insolvent
29 August 2019 - 05:00
JSE investors, this time shareholders of Blue Label Telecoms, have got the short end of the stick once again.
Shareholders in the teetering telecoms company are understandably fuming after Blue Label failed to announce to the market that its most costly asset, the chronically loss-making telecoms operator Cell C, had missed a debt repayment in July.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.