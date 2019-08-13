Google’s jobs search is anti-competitive, say rival job-finding sites

The US Federal Trade Commission and department of justice, which are examining online competition in the US, declined to comment on whether they are probing Google’s jobs search.

Industry executives universally expect that Google will sell ads in the jobs tool, as is typical for its services, enabling the world’s biggest seller of online ads to claw billions of dollars in revenue from rivals. Google long has been frustrated by other search engines filling its results, because they both add a step in users’ quest for quick information and pose a threat to its ads empire.

Nick Zakrasek, senior product manager for Google search, said that the company welcomed the industry feedback on jobs search. Google said its offering addresses previous anti-trust complaints by allowing rival search services to participate and includes a feature in Europe designed to give rivals prominence.

“Any provider — from individual employers to job-listing platforms — can utilise this feature in search, and many of them have seen a significant increase in the number of job applications they receive,” Zakrasek said in a statement. “By improving the search experience for jobs, we’re able to deliver more traffic to sites across the web and support a healthy job-search ecosystem.”

Divisive tool

Google includes jobs only from websites that follow its guidelines, which require postings to be structured so that its computers can easily interpret them. Many leading players have conformed. For instance, Massachusetts-based Monster Worldwide has implored customers through training materials to list salary ranges and jobsite addresses on postings in the hopes that following Google’s guidelines for such items will generate more clicks.

Monster had lost users in recent years because poor website formatting left it with low placement in regular Google results, its CEO Scott Gutz said. The new tool gave Monster a path back to the top. “There’s been a leveling of the playing field,” Gutz said.

Google’s widget drew 120-million user clicks in June in the US alone, about doubled from August 2017, according to research firm Jumpshot, which receives browsing data from anti-virus apps.

New Jersey-based iCIMS, which operates job websites for about 4,000 employers, said Google’s tool is the third-largest referrer of visitors to clients’ pages and applicants from it are three times more likely to be hired than those from rival tools. “What we’re already seeing with Google’s entrance is better matching candidates to jobs,” said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer for iCIMS.

Frustrated are competitors such as Zippia, a California jobs search start-up specialising in career path data. CEO Henry Shao said Google’s jobs tool “pushes down” Zippia content in search results, making it more difficult to attract users unless it invests in following Google’s guidelines. Zippia lacks the resources to pursue formal complaints, but would aid investigators that call, Shao said.

Larger detractors include StepStone, a unit of media company and long-time Google critic Axel Springer, which eschewed Google’s guidelines on most of its jobs websites. Among concerns is that participants are handing over data that could help Google bypass them entirely.

The 23 firms pressing Vestager echoed that worry and said that Google including generic links to competing services high on its European jobs widget was not enough to ensure “equal treatment”.

Texas-based Indeed, which has not formatted its website to participate in Google’s tool, declined to comment.

Indeed’s traffic from Google has dipped 5% since 2016, according to Jumpshot. It compensated by boosting advertising and pushing new paid offerings, affecting earnings growth, former employees said.

Owner Recruit Holdings forecasts that sales from its Indeed-dominated segment will grow 35% in the year ending March 31 2020, compared to 50% a year earlier, while adjusted profit margin will be flat.

Eric Liaw, a general partner invested in workplace tech start-ups at Silicon Valley’s Institutional Venture Partners, said Google has “to be careful about how much air they suck out of the room given the scrutiny they are under”.

Reuters