Sprint and T-Mobile merger expected to be approved

Washington — The US justice department is expected to announce on Friday that it is approving the $26bn merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Assistant attorney-general Makan Delrahim, head of the department’s anti-trust division, will announce a significant merger enforcement action on Friday, according to the justice department.

The expected approval, which would put the deal over a major hurdle, will come with conditions and a consent decree that will require the carriers to sell assets including the pre-paid brand Boost Mobile to satellite TV provider Dish Network, people briefed on the matter said.

Pre-paid wireless phones are generally sought by lower-income people who cannot pass a credit check.

Dish will also get first rights to buy tower leases that T-Mobile decides are redundant following the deal, a source said.

T-Mobile, the third largest US wireless carrier, pursued the deal to seek scale to compete with bigger rivals Verizon Communications and AT&T.

On Thursday, T-Mobile beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill, boosted by the US mobile carrier’s wireless plans aimed at fending off its bigger rivals. The mobile carrier said it added a net 710,000 phone subscribers in the three months ended June 30.

US federal communications commission (FCC) chair Ajit Pai has given his blessing to the merger in principle and is expected to circulate a formal order within weeks. The FCC is expected to give Dish more time to use spectrum it previously acquired but also impose strict penalties if it fails to create a consumer wireless network within a set timeframe.

However, the deal, which was announced in April 2018, still faces a significant challenge. In June, a group of US state attorneys-general filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York to block the merger, arguing that the proposed deal would cost consumers more than $4.5bn annually.

Reuters