AT&T loses premium TV subscribers as Americans stream

AT&T lost 778,000 premium subscribers, much more than the 544,000 lost in the first quarter

24 July 2019 - 18:49 Angela Moon and Akanksha Rana
Picture: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Bengaluru — AT&T exceeded analyst expectations on Wednesday for net wireless subscribers who pay a monthly bill, as it eked out some growth in a saturated market and continued to bundle media content from Time Warner into new wireless plans.

However, the second-largest US wireless carrier by subscribers lost more premium TV subscribers than the previous quarter as viewers moved to streaming services such as Netflix.

AT&T lost 778,000 premium TV subscribers, a category that includes DirecTV satellite and U-verse TV customers, much more than the 544,000 lost in the first quarter. The company also lost 168,000 streaming DirecTV Now accounts. AT&T said it expects a similar level of video losses to continue in the current quarter.

Still, it added a net 72,000 phone subscribers, beating analyst estimates for 27,000, according to research firm FactSet. Post-paid phone churn, or the rate of customer defections, was 0.86%, up from 0.82% in the previous year.

Shares of the company were up 2.1% at $32.77.

AT&T closed its $85bn acquisition of media company Time Warner in June 2018, creating a new business segment called WarnerMedia to house assets that include the Turner TV networks and premium channel HBO. WarnerMedia reported revenue of $8.4bn, against analyst expectations for $8.3bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max is slated to launch in spring of 2020.

AT&T has been focused on paying down its debt after the purchase of Time Warner, which pushed its net debt load to about $180bn 2018. The company spent $6.8bn on paying off the debt in the second quarter, and said it was on track to cut its net debt load to about $150bn by the end of 2019.

AT&T also raised its free cash flow guidance for 2019 to about $28bn.

“The debt we have will be at a very reasonable place as we exit this year, [and] I fully expect that we’ll be buying some stocks back as we go on this year and [expect] cash flows to continue,” CEO Randall Stephenson said in a conference call with analysts.

He also said that AT&T strategy will not be impacted by the result of the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint for the next three years. The US department of justice is expected to make a decision on the merger this week.

Total operating revenue in the second quarter rose 15.3% to $44.96bn. Analysts were expecting $44.85bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income attributable to AT&T fell to $3.71bn, or 51c per share, from $5.13bn, or 81c per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, AT&T earned 89c per share, in line with estimates.

Reuters

US states sue over $26.5bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Critics of the deal fear it will  lead to higher prices for the poorest Americans
AT&T restructures WarnerMedia to gird for Netflix fight

Telecoms firm aims to reinvest savings in its programming businesses with anticipated round of layoffs and cost cuts after resignation of two ...
Streaming wars heat up as rivals queue to challenge Netflix

Dark horse Apple expected to make its move
