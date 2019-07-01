India’s Reliance Group to lease out headquarters to cut debt

Mumbai — Reliance Group is looking to lease out its headquarters in one of Mumbai's prime suburbs, a move that will help the company to raise funds to pay off debt, the telecoms to infrastructure conglomerate said.

Some of the companies under the Reliance Group conglomerate, controlled by businessman Anil Ambani, have been hit by a spate of credit ratings downgrades and auditing issues.

“Reliance infrastructure plans to monetise its marquee Reliance Center Office located in Santacruz East, Mumbai,” the company said in a statement.

Reliance will continue to own the premises and proceeds from the leasing deal will go only for debt reduction, the company said. It did not comment on the financial details of the deal or the group's financial condition.

Ambani is the younger brother of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani. A feud between the brothers over control the Reliance empire broke out after the death of their father in 2002. The Reliance businesses were split up in 2005 as part of a settlement between them.

That made them both billionaires but while Mukesh's energy, telecoms and retail conglomerate had gone from strength to strength, Anil's companies have struggled.

Mukesh, however, appears more recently to have offered some kind of support to his younger brother so he could repay $80m in debt to Swedish telecom company Ericsson.

The company headquarters, located along a busy highway in the premium commercial area of western Mumbai, is spread over 0.7-million square feet and accommodates more than 3,000 employees, a Reliance executive said. The property is under control of the flagship company of the group, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.