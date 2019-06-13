News Leader
WATCH: Mteto Nyati on Altron’s turnaround
The Altron CEO talks to Business Day TV about how the group’s strategy is paying off
13 June 2019 - 09:31
Altron — once a top-40 stalwart — lost favour with investors after a series of strategy blunders.
Managerial missteps under founder Bill Venter’s heirs, Robbie and Craig, eventually drove Altron, and its one-time listed subsidiary Altech, from the JSE’s blue-chip index before its recent resurrection at the hands of CEO Mteto Nyati.
Business Day TV sat down with Nyati to find out where the group is headed.
