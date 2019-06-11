Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WhatsApp serious about legal action over claims of abusing its platform

Companies are advertising products to bypass usage restrictions

11 June 2019 - 17:29 Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

New Delhi — WhatsApp has threatened legal action against those who publicly claim the ability to abuse its messaging platform, after the emergence of a raft of companies advertising products to bypass usage restrictions.

A Reuters investigation found in May that WhatsApp clones and software tools were helping Indian digital marketers and political activists bypass anti-spam restrictions in the run-up to India’s general election.

Until now, WhatsApp has focused legal action on abuses for which it had found internal evidence. However, the Facebook-owned company said in a post titled “Unauthorised usage of WhatsApp” that from December 7 it would take action even if an entity merely made public claims of an ability to abuse its platform.

The company said this “serves as notice that we will take legal action against companies” for such abuses. A WhatsApp spokesperson did not specify what sort of legal action it could take.

Reuters in May reported WhatsApp was being misused ahead of India’s general election through the use of free clone apps and via a $14 software tool that allowed users to automate delivery of bulk WhatsApp messages.

Tools purporting to bypass WhatsApp restrictions have also been advertised in videos and online forums aimed at users in Indonesia and Nigeria, both of which held elections this year.

Some firms in India also offered the chance to send bulk WhatsApp messages from anonymous numbers via a website, Reuters found.

Fighting spam has been a major issue for WhatsApp, especially in India, where it has more than 200-million users. Last year, false messages circulating on WhatsApp sparked mob lynchings in India, following which the company restricted forwarding of a message to only five users.

WhatsApp said it will also continue banning accounts based on machine learning. WhatsApp says it blocks more than 2-million accounts a month worldwide for bulk or automated behaviour.

Reuters

WhatsApp to refer security breach to US authorities

Messaging service gives advice on protecting privacy amid reports of planted spyware
Companies
4 weeks ago

WhatsApp users need to upgrade after report of spyware attack

According to the FT, a vulnerability allowed attackers to inject spyware into phones by ringing up targets
Companies
4 weeks ago

Zuckerberg’s power is ‘unprecedented and unAmerican’ says Facebook co-founder

Chris Hughes says the company, and its CEO, is too powerful and should be broken up, something some politicians agree with
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Apps and social media fuel ‘booming’ online prostitution, says report

World / Europe

What’s up with neurotic parents on WhatsApp?

Life / Gadgets & Gear

THE LEX COLUMN: Hack undermines WhatsApp selling point

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.