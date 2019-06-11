WhatsApp serious about legal action over claims of abusing its platform

New Delhi — WhatsApp has threatened legal action against those who publicly claim the ability to abuse its messaging platform, after the emergence of a raft of companies advertising products to bypass usage restrictions.

A Reuters investigation found in May that WhatsApp clones and software tools were helping Indian digital marketers and political activists bypass anti-spam restrictions in the run-up to India’s general election.

Until now, WhatsApp has focused legal action on abuses for which it had found internal evidence. However, the Facebook-owned company said in a post titled “Unauthorised usage of WhatsApp” that from December 7 it would take action even if an entity merely made public claims of an ability to abuse its platform.

The company said this “serves as notice that we will take legal action against companies” for such abuses. A WhatsApp spokesperson did not specify what sort of legal action it could take.

Reuters in May reported WhatsApp was being misused ahead of India’s general election through the use of free clone apps and via a $14 software tool that allowed users to automate delivery of bulk WhatsApp messages.