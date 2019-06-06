Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google to spend $2.6bn to seal deal with data analytics firm Looker

This is the first major acquisition for new Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, who says he does not expect the deal to face antitrust scrutiny

06 June 2019 - 16:57 Paresh Dave
Google’s logo is reflected in a nearby building in Irvine, California. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru - Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it would buy Looker, a privately held big-data analytics company, for $2.6bn in cash, in the first major acquisition for new Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Google's cloud computing division is a distant third globally to Amazon.com and Microsoft in terms of revenue from renting infrastructure and other computing tools to businesses.

But Google Cloud's BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets, has been among bright spots in attracting customers, according to cloud industry analysts.

Kurian said in an interview that it made sense to double down on that area as he looked to fill in gaps in his unit. Looker and Google Cloud have similar cultures and share more than 350 customers across media, healthcare and finance, he said.

“When we looked at how do we broaden our portfolio, [data and analytics] is a segment where we have strength,” Kurian said. Looker is “complementary and completes our analytics foundation”.

Looker, which was founded in 2012, employs about 800 people, has raised $281m in venture capital and was valued at $1.6bn in a funding round in 2018.

It provides a visualisation tool that helps customers spot trends and draw other lessons from their data. It competes with offerings such as Tableau and Microsoft's Power BI.

“This is a true built-for-cloud visualisation tool, and it signals Google Cloud is serious about making acquisitions,” said Ray Wang, a cloud industry analyst at Constellation Research.

Alphabet shares were down 0.5% in early trading.

Looker CEO Frank Bien is expected to stay with Google and report to Kurian.

“We’ve had great synergy with Google Cloud from the beginning, and the mission we’re on is a giant mission,” Bien said.

Kurian said he did not expect the deal to face antitrust scrutiny. The companies said they expected the deal to close within the next six months.

Alphabet's private equity fund CapitalG previously invested in Looker. 

Reuters

