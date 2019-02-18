Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH dives 22% as possible Microsoft divorce goes to court

CEO Stephen van Coller has called on anyone with knowledge of past unethical business practices to come forward

18 February 2019 - 13:02 Robert Laing
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: ROBBIE TSHABALALA

EOH's share price fell 22% to R15.20 on Monday morning after the company issued a statement indicating its relationship with Microsoft was heading to court.

The JSE-listed computer group fell 26% on February 12 when it issued a statement saying Microsoft had given it 30 days' notice that it intended to terminate its channel partner agreement with its subsidiary, EOH Mthombo.

It then rebounded 15% on Friday after saying: “Together with Microsoft, EOH is working to better understand the concerns and rationale for the action. Following a recent fruitful meeting between the EOH and Microsoft leadership, Microsoft has advised that it is taking the EOH proposals under consideration and further review.”

In Monday's statement, EOH said the “this matter is now sub judice”, indicating discussions with the US software giant did not go amicably.

Microsoft has still not officially provided EOH with any confirmation for the reasons for the notice, it said.

“I again encourage anyone who has evidence to please come forward so we can root out any historical unethical business practices both within EOH and the broader country,” CEO Stephen van Coller said in Monday's statement.

“As part of our current processes, ENS reviews about eight to 10 bids per week.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Why doubts linger despite EOH statement and share surge

The technology company initiates an internal probe into subsidiary
Companies
22 hours ago

EOH slides despite Microsoft rescue bid

Analysts point out that keeping a good relationship with Microsoft is important for any company in the IT space
Companies
4 days ago

EOH promises urgent clarity on Microsoft contract

The two companies are in urgent meetings, with EOH trying to reinstate the contract and stall further reputational damage
Companies
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Activist investors win as GPI closes Dunkin’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Court rules Aquila has right to manganese
Companies / Mining
3.
Irba wants Guptas’ KPMG auditor permanently barred
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec’s R1bn fund to buy up stakes in SA green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Why doubts linger despite EOH statement and share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

EOH hopes to save Microsoft contract as share price tumbles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH fails to recover after claiming it has been cleared of Eskom allegations
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH shocked by its inclusion in Eskom statement
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.