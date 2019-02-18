EOH dives 22% as possible Microsoft divorce goes to court

EOH's share price fell 22% to R15.20 on Monday morning after the company issued a statement indicating its relationship with Microsoft was heading to court.

The JSE-listed computer group fell 26% on February 12 when it issued a statement saying Microsoft had given it 30 days' notice that it intended to terminate its channel partner agreement with its subsidiary, EOH Mthombo.

It then rebounded 15% on Friday after saying: “Together with Microsoft, EOH is working to better understand the concerns and rationale for the action. Following a recent fruitful meeting between the EOH and Microsoft leadership, Microsoft has advised that it is taking the EOH proposals under consideration and further review.”

In Monday's statement, EOH said the “this matter is now sub judice”, indicating discussions with the US software giant did not go amicably.