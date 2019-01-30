EOH shocked by its inclusion in Eskom statement

Techology group EOH issued a Sens announcement on Wednesday objecting to a statement that Eskom issued on Tuesday, which sent its share crashing as much as 16% to an intra-day low of R26.35.

EOH was listed twice in 14 reportable irregularities flagged in Eskom’s interim results for the six months to end-September, a Sens statement the state-owned enterprise (SOE) issued showed.

The list included that there were allegations that Eskom’s former chief procurement officer, Jay Pillay, and other senior officials in procurement were involved in acts of misconduct involving EOH.

The second mention of EOH regarded the resignation of George Sebulela in October 2018.

“A member of the board and audit and risk committee, Sebulela did not declare a conflict of interest and did not recuse himself on deliberations involving the supplier (EOH),” Eskom’s statement said.