Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Snap shares drop 8% as CFO Tim Stone set to resign

His departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, according to CEO Evan Spiegel

16 January 2019 - 13:16 Sheila Dang and Sonam Rai
The Snapchat messaging application on a phone screen. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE
The Snapchat messaging application on a phone screen. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Bengaluru  — CFO Tim Stone will be leaving Snap less than a year after taking the job, the company said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of executive departures from Snap over the past year.

Snap shares dropped 8% to $6.02 on Nasdaq in after-market trading.

Stone’s departure is not related to any disagreements with the company, which owns popular photo-messaging app Snapchat, Snap said in a filing.

Snap has faced high-profile troubles recently as it continues to grapple with a widely panned redesign of the Snapchat app, which was attributed to a decline in Snapchat users over the past two quarters.

It has also struggled with high turnover in its top ranks. Former chief strategy officer Imran Khan and vice-president of content Nick Bell left the company in September and November, respectively.

Snap also said in the filing it expects to report fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) near the top end of its guidance. The company previously said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to be between $355m to $380m.

Stone will remain at Snap to help with the transition and the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on February 5, said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in a memo to employees on Tuesday, seen by Reuters.

Spiegel said, “Tim has made a big impact in his short time on our team and we are very grateful for all of his hard work.” 

Reuters

Why 2019 could be the year of another tech bubble crash

The app boom is showing a worryingly similar trajectory to the dotcom boom — where traditional metrics of performance are overshadowed by IPOs and ...
Business
1 day ago

Twelve trends expected to shape media and marketing in 2019

Kantar’s media landscape predictions outlines 12 trends expected to shape the media and marketing industry across the board over the next year
News & Insights
1 month ago

Snapchat parent hands over data for US inquiry

Investors claim in class-action suit the company did not reveal the extent of the threat of Instagram
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Swedish cleantech turns waste gas to cash in ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Distell spins off wines unit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Mediclinic fights to expand in North West
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

US tech woos developing world
Business

It's Gen Z, and the times are a-changin'
Business

Snapchat relents on software changes amid backlash
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.