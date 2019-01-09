Apple cuts current-quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10%, says Nikkei

Tokyo — Apple, which slashed its quarterly sales forecast last week, had reduced planned production for its three new iPhone models about 10% for the March quarter, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday.

That rare forecast cut exposed weakening iPhone demand in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market, where a slowing economy was also buffeted by a trade war with the US.

Many analysts and consumers have said the new iPhones are overpriced.

Apple asked its suppliers late in December to produce fewer-than-planned units of its XS, XS Max and XR models, the Nikkei reported, citing sources with knowledge of the request.

The request was made before Apple announced its forecast cut, the Nikkei said. The bleaker sales outlook, which Apple attributed to weak China demand, triggered a broad sell-off in global stock markets.

Market research firm Canalys estimates shipments fell 12% in China in 2018 and expects smartphone shipments in 2019 to dip another 3% , to below 400-million for the first time since 2014.

Overall planned production volume of both old and new iPhones is likely to be cut to a range of 40-million to 43-million units for January-March period, from an earlier projection of 47-million to 48-million units, the Nikkei reported, citing one source familiar with the situation.