MTN to have another go at a mobile money service in SA and Nigeria

MTN plans to relaunch mobile money services in its two biggest markets, SA and Nigeria, in the first half of 2019.

The mobile operator pulled the service in SA years ago after it failed to gain traction, but CEO Rob Shuter said on Tuesday he was confident the company could “make it work”.

It would be relaunched in the operator’s home market in the first quarter of 2019 and would target the segment of the population that was still reliant on cash payments, he said.

In Nigeria, the central bank agreed to allow mobile operators to provide mobile banking services earlier in November. Shuter said MTN was eyeing a launch in the second quarter of 2019.

MTN offers mobile money services in 14 of its 22 markets. It had about 27-million mobile money customers at present and was targeting 60-million customers “in the next few years”, Shuter said.

Meanwhile, Shuter said MTN would acquire music streaming service Simfy.

Simfy, which has agreements with major record labels, would operate as a standalone entity and would not be rebranded, Shuter said.

