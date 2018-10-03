Amazon raises minimum pay to $15 an hour ahead of the ‘Bezos Bill’

Bengaluru — Amazon.com said on Tuesday it would raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for US employees from November, seeking to head off criticism of working conditions at the world’s second most valuable company.

The online retail behemoth said it would now lobby in Washington for an increase in the federal minimum wage and urged its competitors to follow its lead as the union-led "Fight for 15" movement pushes for higher remuneration.

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees in the US, as well as more than 100,000 seasonal workers who will be hired across the country during the festive season, Amazon said.

"We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.

"We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us," said Bezos.

Amazon, which became the second firm after Apple to cross $1 trillion in market value in September, paid its US employees on average $34,123 last year. Bezos is listed by Forbes as the world’s richest man, with a net worth of nearly $150bn.

Amazon’s current minimum hourly wage starts at about $11. Analysts said the raise would cost it $1bn or less annually and be offset by a $20 increase in the cost of Prime memberships.

Retailer Target raised its minimum hourly wage last year to $11 and promised to raise it to $15 an hour by the end of 2020. The world’s largest retailer. Walmart, raised its minimum wage to $11 an hour earlier this year.

Higher wages could pressure margins more at retailers that are already getting squeezed by higher transport and raw materials costs, but the $15 still compares unfavourably with average US blue collar wages.

Bureau of Labor Statistics show ordinary workers in the US private non-farm sector on average earn $22.73 an hour. The mean hourly wage for non-management workers in transport and warehousing is $21.94.

Amazon shares, trading lower before the company announced the wage hike, were down less than 0.3% at $1,997.75 in trading before the bell.

Workers have been protesting against fast food chains such as McDonald’s and demanding wage increases since 2012, but conditions at Amazon’s warehouses, distribution centres and for its couriers have been drawing media attention and criticism for some time.

Democratic senator Bernie Sanders has been vocal about low wages paid at US corporations and has proposed legislation, nicknamed the "Bezos Bill", aimed at making large corporations pay workers more.

"The pay increase puts Amazon ahead of the curve when it comes to providing its employee a living wage," DA Davidson analyst Thomas Forte said. The move will help it to attract employees as it opens more brick-and-mortar retail stores.

Amazon, which bought Whole Foods Market for $13.7bn last year, opened a general store in New York City in September after launching a few small grocery shops known as Amazon Go in Seattle and Chicago.

Amazon said it would increase its minimum wage for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees.

Amazon also raised its minimum wage in Britain to £10.50 an hour for employees in London and £9.50 an hour for staff in all other parts of the country, effective from November 1.

"We will be working to gain Congressional support for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The current rate of $7.25 was set nearly a decade ago," said Jay Carney, senior vice-president of Amazon global corporate affairs.

