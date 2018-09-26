Altron finally sheds unit of set-top box producer Altech UEC

Altron said on Tuesday it had finally found a buyer for Altech UEC, the company’s division that manufactures set-top boxes and related products.

The group has been trying to offload its manufacturing assets for some time as part of its transformation into an information and communications technology (ICT) company. In July, Altron sold its Eskom-focused Powertech Transformers business for R250m.

Altech UEC was "the last noncore control asset" in the group, Altron said on Tuesday when announcing the deal.

Pending approval by the Competition Commission, the transaction was expected to be concluded by the end of November 2018.

Altron also said on Tuesday that for the half-year ended August, normalised group revenue from continuing operations was expected to rise by between 41% and 45%, while headline earnings were forecast to increase by 22% to 28%.

"The majority of the group’s operations have had a strong performance for the half year ended 31 August 2018, with a number of these producing [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation] growth in excess of 20%."

Cratos Capital portfolio manager Ron Klipin said with the group having sold off its capital-intensive manufacturing businesses, it was more focused.

More nimble

"I think they can be a lot more nimble now". he said, adding Altron appeared healthier, thanks to "the change in the business model and philosophy, and becoming more focused".

"It’s certainly heading in the right direction," Klipin said.

The group is headed by Mteto Nyati, who joined the company from MTN SA in April 2017.

Nyati said in August he expected Altron to finalise the disposal of Altech UEC by the end of October.

He said at the time Altron’s manufacturing businesses was not in a position to compete with the larger international players as they relied heavily on one or two customers.

"So the economies of scale are not there. If you are competing with global players in China that are selling across the world, your cost structure is way out of line. It did not make sense for us to continue to be in those businesses," Nyati said.

Altron’s shares have been on a gradual recovery since dipping below R5 in 2016.

However, they remain well below the highs of above R52 reached in 2007. Interims are to be released close to October 25.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za