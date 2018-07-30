Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH finalises R1bn empowerment deal with Lebashe

30 July 2018 - 12:16 Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Technology group EOH on Monday unveiled a R1bn black economic empowerment (BEE) deal.

BEE partner Lebashe will subscribe for shares in EOH at a 10% discount, based on Monday’s prices.

EOH said the proposed deal would lift its black shareholding to more than 50%, making it as one the largest majority black-owned technology companies in Africa.

EOH recently announced the appointment of former MTN and Barclays executive Stephen van Coller as its new CEO, as part of a restructuring that will split the group into two independent entities.

Departing CEO Zunaid Mayet will oversee the newly formed Nextec, which specialises in niche IT systems across a variety of industries, including health and water.

EOH said Lebashe’s R1bn equity injection meant the previously proposed R3bn debt funding facility was no longer needed.

Lebashe is headed by former deputy finance minister Jabu Moleketi, former Public Investment Corp executive Tshepo Mahloele and former investment banker Warren Wheatley.

The proposed BEE deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

EOH’s share price was up 1.82% at R42 in midmorning trade on the JSE, giving EOH a market value of R6.3bn.

