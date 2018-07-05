Scepticism around EOH rejig plan

With its market rating hammered to a 4.5 price:earnings ratio, the once high-flying EOH is pinning its hopes on a rejig of its corporate structure to restore investor confidence. It faces a huge uphill battle. Under the beleaguered technology group’s master plan, next month it will be divided into two independent business units roughly the same size in terms of revenue.

One unit under the EOH brand will house traditional ICT operations and the other, under a new brand, Nextec, will house, as EOH puts it, "specialised solutions for high-growth industries".

In a big management change, Nextec will be headed by current EOH group CEO Zunaid Mayet. In the wings, apparently, is a new group CEO hyped as "highly regarded with a solid track record and a strong background in corporate finance, investment banking and technology". Quite who this is, nobody knows yet.

Casparus Treurnicht, an analyst at Gryphon Asset Management, is unimpressed by the restructuring. "Splitting EOH into two units does not alter anything," he says. "It only makes the group more complex."

Far more crucial for EOH is to convince a sceptical market that it has restored sound corporate governance. Confidence in EOH’s governance was shattered by a series of allegations linking it to corrupt practices in its dealings with public sector organisations. Not least of these involved three companies — Grid Control Technologies, Forensic Data Analysts and Investigative Software Solutions — acquired in 2015 from former policeman Keith Keating for R365m.

The three companies were the target of a damning probe by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in 2017.