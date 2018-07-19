Stephen van Coller leaves MTN to become EOH’s CEO

EOH has appointed Stephen van Coller as CEO.

Van Coller is the former CEO of Absa’s corporate and investment banking division. MTN headhunted him two years ago as one of four vice-presidents in a new structure created following the appointment of Rob Shuter as the cellphone network’s president and group CEO.

EOH said Van Coller’s appointment was part of its strategy to split the information technology (IT) group into two separate businesses, called EOH and Nextec.

Zunaid Mayet was the CEO of Nextec, EOH said in Thursday’s statement.

MTN issued a statement on Thursday morning saying Van Coller had resigned from his position as vice-president of digital services, data analytics and business development with effect from August 31.

When Van Coller moved to MTN in October 2016, his title was vice-president of strategy and mergers and acquisitions. At the time, the recruitment of a senior banking executive was seen as a move by the cellphone network to become a more aggressive player in the financial services sector.

"Under Stephen’s leadership the mobile financial services customer base more than doubled to 25-million and significant progress has been made across the group in building big data analytics and rich media services across music, video and gaming," MTN president and group CEO Rob Shuter said in the statement.

Van Coller’s replacement would be announced in due course, Shuter said.

"The board of directors of EOH is delighted to confirm the appointment of a CEO of Stephen’s calibre. His business knowledge, experience, background in the African market and the technology space coupled with his excellent financial acumen ideally positions him to lead EOH into its next chapter," EOH said in the statement.