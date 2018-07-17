While MTN’s decision to raise the price of its WhatsApp bundles by 200% caused consternation among customers, the market was unfazed.

MTN’s share price rose as much as 3% to R107.45 on Tuesday — presumably reacting to Monday’s news that it had sold its Cyprus business for about R4bn, and shrugging off the possibility of losing subscribers in SA.

MTN’s geographical spread makes it relatively immune to a single event in its home market.

Of MTN’s 221-million subscribers at March 31, SA accounted for under 30-million — or 13% of the total. Nigeria, with 54.5-million subscribers, is still MTN’s largest market.

The cellphone operator reversed a decision to lower the price of the WhatsApp bundles in SA, announcing on social media this week that it would increase the price of the bundles from R10 to R30.

It said this was because initial demand for the cheaper bundle nearly crippled its system.

The company took to social media to explain that it had raised the price in order to keep the 3G lights on.

"The public response to MTN’s WhatsApp bundles has been exceptional. Unfortunately‚ due to a 300% increase in WhatsApp usage‚ the 3G network is under pressure. For this reason‚ MTN’s 1GB Monthly WhatsApp bundle will be repriced from R10 to R30‚" MTN said on Twitter.

"However‚ the most vulnerable South Africans that are currently spending less than R10 on WhatsApp per month‚ will be protected from the change and will still have access to this low cost WhatsApp bundle," it said.

"These customers‚ who are primarily using feature phones on the 3G network‚ will still have access to a WhatsApp bundle at R10 a month."

The news hit social media fans like a bomb‚ with some joking that the president, or the people who decide on the petrol price, were behind the change.

Some held funerals for their MTN SIM cards‚ as they went shopping for other networks.