Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN shares shrug off upset over data pricing

While customers reacted vocally on social media to the U-turn on pricing of WhatsApp bundles, the market appears to have focused on news of the sale of its Cyprus business

17 July 2018 - 13:16 Staff Writers
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

While MTN’s decision to raise the price of its WhatsApp bundles by 200% caused consternation among customers, the market was unfazed.

MTN’s share price rose as much as 3% to R107.45 on Tuesday — presumably reacting to Monday’s news that it had sold its Cyprus business for about R4bn, and shrugging off the possibility of losing subscribers in SA.

MTN’s geographical spread makes it relatively immune to a single event in its home market.

Of MTN’s 221-million subscribers at March 31, SA accounted for under 30-million — or 13% of the total. Nigeria, with 54.5-million subscribers, is still MTN’s largest market.

The cellphone operator reversed a decision to lower the price of the WhatsApp bundles in SA, announcing on social media this week that it would increase the price of the bundles from R10 to R30.

It said this was because initial demand for the cheaper bundle nearly crippled its system.

The company took to social media to explain that it had raised the price in order to keep the 3G lights on.

"The public response to MTN’s WhatsApp bundles has been exceptional. Unfortunately‚ due to a 300% increase in WhatsApp usage‚ the 3G network is under pressure. For this reason‚ MTN’s 1GB Monthly WhatsApp bundle will be repriced from R10 to R30‚" MTN said on Twitter.

"However‚ the most vulnerable South Africans that are currently spending less than R10 on WhatsApp per month‚ will be protected from the change and will still have access to this low cost WhatsApp bundle," it said.

"These customers‚ who are primarily using feature phones on the 3G network‚ will still have access to a WhatsApp bundle at R10 a month."

The news hit social media fans like a bomb‚ with some joking that the president, or the people who decide on the petrol price, were behind the change.

Some held funerals for their MTN SIM cards‚ as they went shopping for other networks.

MTN sells its Cyprus business to Monaco Telecom

The cellphone network operator says Cyprus did not fit the group’s strategy to target emerging markets
Companies
1 day ago

Telkom best placed to weather the regulatory storm, says JP Morgan

Regulatory storm on the way for telecommunications
Companies
1 day ago

Communication Workers Union tells MTN it will strike

The CWU’s move comes in the same week as MTN was forced to shut down offices in Nigeria over violent protests by labour groups
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New twist in VBS saga: Mzwanele Manyi’s ...
Companies
2.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
3.
Eskom to splurge on trucking coal to power ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
5.
BDO to take on big four auditors with new banking ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Nigeria’s biggest group of unions pickets MTN Lagos office
Companies / Retail & Consumer

This German investor has money to invest in smart SA startups
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

EDITORIAL: MultiChoice must adapt to change or will risk certain death
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.